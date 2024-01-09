BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Celebration of Life ceremony has been planned for a beloved Burkburnett coach who died last month.

Coach Brad Boyd’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Burkburnett Community Center.

After battling a lengthy cancer diagnosis, Boyd passed on December 2, 2023, Burkburnett Independent School District officials announced.

The beloved coach first came to Burkburnett in 2021, taking over the football program and helping spark a great turnaround for the team after a notable national and worldwide athletic career.

From college ball to playing for a European football league in Vienna, Austria, the Burkburnett community was grateful to help him fulfill his lifelong dream of high school football coaching, his obituary stated.

Condolences may be sent to the family on the Owens & Brumley Funeral Home’s website.