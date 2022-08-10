WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs.

Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday.

Fincannon said crews will begin prepping the road Wednesday by removing old asphalt, then laying new asphalt beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Fincannon said he expects the road to reopen on Thursday, August 11, likely in the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Wichita County residents who use this section of Daniels Road as a regular part of their commute will want to plan around the road closure for the next few days.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the progress of the repairs and notification when the road reopens.