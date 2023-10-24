BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A family has been relocated from their home after a fire damaged much of their electrical wiring.

Firefighters from Burkburnett, Sheppard and Friburg-Cooper Fire Departments responded to a house fire that appeared to have begun in the attic of a home on the 900 block of Kiowa Drive.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, flames broke out in the west side of the house’s attic, first responders said.

The family was at home during the time of the fire, though no injuries were reported. However, the family will be temporarily relocated due to the loss of power.

Officials also stated that the Red Cross was not called as the family has an immediate relocation option.

Because house fires can break out in a matter of minutes, and, according to the Red Cross North Texas Region, individuals have less than two minutes to safely escape flames, be sure to check out the Red Cross’ website to see how you can claim a free smoke alarm.