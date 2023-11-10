BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Independent School District is teaming up with Grace Ministries to provide a little holiday cheer, completely for free.

Hosting an inaugural Turkey Drive, students from the Burkburnett Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society encouraged all Burk community members to swing by this first-time event to receive a free turkey this upcoming Thanksgiving season.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, community members are urged to claim their free turkeys at the Burkburnett Community Center, located at 735 Davy Drive.

The District’s first Turkey Drive, students said they hope this event creates a Thanksgiving legacy for years to come.

“I just think it’s nice to help people get food for the holidays,” Junior Honor Society President Nathan Myers said. “I think it’d be really cool for other people to do it after we do it.”

While Burkburnett ISD and Grace Ministries will have 200 turkeys on standby, they’re expecting to host several participants.

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without its beloved turkey, so call Burk ISD at (940) 569-3326 to learn more about how to claim your free meal.