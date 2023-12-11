BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved bingo bash is making its return to Boomtown.

Bingo for Burk Nonprofits is returning to the Burkburnett Community Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, to give Texomans the chance to give back to four nonprofits all at once.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, play a few rounds of bingo to support Grace Ministries, Meals on Wheels, Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett and Project Back to School. Plus, win big from door prizes and raffle trees, featuring gift cards and lottery tickets, said Dee Dee Harris of Yellow Rose Sertoma.

“It’s a fun time. Everybody likes it,” Harris said. “It gives people a chance to get out and also support all four nonprofits.”

For $20, play eight rounds with a one-pack. Or, for $30, play eight games with a four-pack, quadrupling your chances of winning big.

Don’t forget to stop by the fish fry beforehand hosted at 5 p.m. by Redneck Culinary. For $10 per plate, feast away on seafood while proceeds are given back to the Children’s Home’s Christmas events.

Whether you’re a bingo fanatic or simply want to give back, Harris said, Bingo for Burk Nonprofits is sure to be rewarding.

“It’s really nice to see all the Burkburnett and Wichita Falls area people coming out and having a fun night, playing Bingo, just enjoying each other and conversations,” Harris said. “And then, they get to hear a little bit about the nonprofits in Burkburnett and how we’re helping the community.”

To learn more about the upcoming bingo bash and fish fry, call the Burkburnett Community Center at (940) 569-2263.