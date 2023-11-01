BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — In the spirit of giving, one Burkburnett church is carrying on its tradition of home-delivered Thanksgiving meals for the community.

Jubilee Christian Center in Burk will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Meal throughout the second and third weeks of November, and all those living in the city limits are invited to partake.

Burkburnett citizens may request a free Thanksgiving meal, complete with turkey, stuffing and all the fixin’s, that’s delivered straight to their doors. Individuals who would like to receive a free dinner have until Friday, November 17, 2023, to request a meal.

To place an order for your free turkey dinner, call the Jubilee Church offices at (940) 569-7344.