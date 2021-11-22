Christmas Came Early: dedicated father, food bank employee gets big surprise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another week means we have the second week of Christmas came early to bring to you!

Nominated by his co-worker at the food bank, our second recipient goes above and beyond for so many in surrounding communities at work, but also for his family at home.

“We call him our hero here at the food bank, during COVID he worked endless hours,” co-worker Ronna Prickett said. “He gets them excited and everybody knows he cares about them, he knows everybody by name, he’s just the one person I know that deserves this out of anyone.”

Those are really just a few reasons Prickett nominated her co-worker at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Justin Black.

“He’s just such a stellar guy,” Prickett said.

“And I’m Scott Hamilton and on behalf of Hamilton Bryan and all our employees we wanted to give you this to help you out with your Christmas needs, so merry Christmas,” Hamilton said.

“It will help buy Christmas for my kids big time, it will, they have no idea how much it will help us out,” Black said.

The single father of two has a lot on his plate, between driving for the food bank mobile pantry, which entails unloading and distributing…

“He knows their families and their stories, he chit chats with them when he’s out there and they really feel the emotion and caring back and forth,” Prickett said.

“They’re all my extended family I love all of them like they’re my own family,” Black said.

While also caring for his own family and between medical and travel expenses for his daughter, it can add up.

Through all of that, every chance Justin gets, his son and daughter are right there with him at mobile pantry’s across Texoma.

“I just want to instill in them to always put others needs first, and I had to learn that before I came and started working here to serve other people and I hope I can just instill that in them,” Black said.

Always looking at the glass half full, a perfect mindset for the second Christmas came early recipient.

“Well I just hope to show them that yeah I work hard, but I want to show them how good they have it compared to other people who have it more rough than we do,” Black said.

If you want to nominate a person, family that you think is deserving of an early Christmas present, just click here!