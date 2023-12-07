WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls ISD preschool teacher and her family are facing a difficult holiday season as this year marks their first Christmas without their beloved husband and father.

Yet, despite emotional and financial hard times, this teacher still finds a way to remain optimistic for the little ones in her life. Here’s the story of how she became our newest Christmas Came Early recipient.

Brandi Rye is a preschool teacher at Sheppard Elementary School who grew up in Iowa Park and has always had a love for helping children.

“Brandi has loved children since we were children, and I’ve never seen that before in such a young person,” Brandi’s friend Sheila Hare said.

While Brandi and her students are getting ready for the season, this is a difficult Yuletide for Brandi, both emotionally and financially, as it is her first Christmas following the loss of her husband, Scott, of nearly 20 years.

“I know Scott’s in a better place,” Brandi said. “I know he would want me to do everything I could to take care of our babies. We fought really hard to get them, and, you know, I just want to. I don’t want his loss – he wouldn’t want his loss to be the defining moment in their life.”

“Even in this tragedy of losing Scott this past January, she has found ways to use her grief for good in helping other people that are in similar situations,” Hare said.

It can take a lot of energy to look after young kids, and yet Brandi still manages to continuously find the positive for both her kids and her preschool students and even her friends.

“Just her love, her prayers, her faith, her all encourage me,” Hare said.

Brandi is committed to making sure this holiday season is still a happy occasion for her family.

“My daughter loves Christmas, and my goal this whole Christmas season has been for her to still- she’s still excited, even with the loss of her dad at Christmas,” Brandi said. “She had sad moments, but she’s still just so excited. And my goal is to try to keep that for her as much as possible.”

“She’s just doing an amazing job working through this great tragedy and this great loss,” Hare said.

“So I can’t think of anybody more deserving than her to have this help at Christmas,” Sheppard Elementary School Principal Cindy Waddell said.

That’s why we decided to surprise Brandi as our latest Christmas Came Early recipient with $500 from Hamilton Bryan.

“I can’t say enough wonderful things about Brandi, and I am just so very proud of her,” Hare said. “I can’t imagine anyone coming through such a devastating loss as well as she has. I promised Scott when he passed that I would do everything I could to take care of you. And this proxy through Hamilton Bryan, with this cash award is just one way I’m trying to perform- fulfill my promise to have my friend and your sweet husband. I love you.”

This isn’t the only thing Brandi has won this year. We learned that she was also named a 2023 WFISD West Award Winner this year, too.

