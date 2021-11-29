Christmas Came Early: Grandmother going through chemo receives a much deserved surprise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With only a few days left in November, in no time, it will be Christmas everything for the next few weeks!

And to get you in the holiday spirit, we have our third installment of Christmas Came Early!

“Then my grandson came out here and said, ‘channel 3 news is here.’ So then I come out and I could feel my heart just pounding and I just started thinking, ‘what did you do?'” Cindy Woods said.

“She’s been going through a lot with her health, her husband’s health and finances,” Linda Ray said.

“It’s amazing and for my sister to think of me is amazing. It does my heart good,” Woods said.

It was a no-brainer for Ray.

“With Christmas coming up, she has five grandkids and one daughter and she just does everything for everybody,” Ray said.

Linda’s referring to her sister, Cindy, and she didn’t hesitate in submitting her for Christmas Came Early.

“I mean church people, friends, family, strangers, she does it all,” Ray said.

Along with health needs for her husband, Cindy has visits of her own for chemotherapy treatments.

At the end of August, she had kidney and lymph node removals, so receiving a surprise like this is unexpected.

“It humbles you know because I’m used to giving. I’m not used to receiving and it puts a big ole knot in your neck. But I am very grateful and very thankful because it has been a tough year,” Woods said.

And as trying as it’s been, Cindy never lets it keep her down, as she’s now back to work at United Supermarkets, feeling better day by day.

“I give praise to God and my family because without them I don’t know where I’d been right now. So you know it’s a good thing and I thank you so much and I thank you too, sis,” Woods said.

