WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local woman with a caring heart might be dealing with personal matters at home, but you’d never know that based on her relentless efforts to always support and tend to her patients.

Cynthia Garrett is a certified nursing assistant at the House of Hope, and she’s known for devoting her full dedication to her work with a smiling face and a caring heart.

“All of us go through trials and struggles in life, and she can honestly check her problems at the door and come in here and just love on our residents as if they’re their own family – her own family,” House of Hope’s Director of Nursing Kimberly Lewallen said. “And I mean, she just is always smiling. She gives them warm hugs. She is so compassionate.”

Cynthia’s desire to care for others dates back to her earliest memories as a little girl.

“When I was young, I told my mom – I had seen this little couple living next to us – and I told my mom, I want to take care of people and I’ve lived that dream for this long,” Cynthia said.

Every day she looks to treat her patients with an abundance of love and kindness because she understands that kind of dedication goes a long way.

“I love the people, I love talking to them, I just- I just love them. I mean, it’s just my passion,” Cynthia said. “And every day I get up, I think, what can I do to make somebody’s life better? You know, because that’s what they need.”

Cynthia works hard to provide that compassion for the people who really need it.

“You know, these people need it here because so many times they families don’t come, but we are here for them,” Cynthia said. “And that’s the main reason it gives me the drive, because I love them.”

“I mean, whenever she shows up, she shows up in her heart,” Lewallen said. “She shows everybody how much she can care for the residents.”

People like Dwight Ross, whose mother was at the House of Hope for over three years said the warmth of Cynthia’s care can even touch and impact the family members of the patients she cares for.

“You can study and you can learn and you can take tests all you want and be the most educated person in the world, what Cynthia offers is something that you can’t win, you can’t study for,” Ross said. “It comes from the heart, and because of that, it just makes you see how God can work through others that he’s taking care of.”

That’s why we decided to surprise Cynthia as our next Christmas Came Early recipient.

“I can’t ask for a better staff member,” Lewallen said. “You are somebody that is always compassionate, always reliable. You have a true caregiver’s heart, and that’s something you can’t teach anybody.”

