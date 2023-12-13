WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether he’s helping an elderly person or lending a helping hand to someone in need, one local Texoman is constantly looking for ways to serve his community and the people in it.

Even being confined to a wheelchair following a motorcycle accident can’t stop his dedication to being a caring person. Here’s the story of how “Slim” became our next Christmas Came Early recipient:

Venneth “Slim” McDonald grew up in Texoma and is still here today because he’s become attached to the charismatic community.

“I wasn’t perfect, I’ve been prodigal,” Slim said. “You know, I started off in the church, but, you know, life happens.”

“He cares more about others than he does hisself at times, and that’s just who he is, though,” Slim’s wife Kimberly McDonald. “No matter how he’s feeling, he’s still uplifting to others.”

“It’s just to see a smile on somebody’s face, you know, just- it’s just me,” Slim said. “I just love to help people.”

Slim shares a love for helping people with a passion for cars and motorcycles.

“I really didn’t like motorcycles, but I got a little brother that got one, and every time he pulled up, I was like, ‘Man, that’s kind of cool. That’s kind of cool,'” Slim said. “So I instilled, you know, a little passion for motorcycles. I got on one, and then I feel free, you know. I felt free when I’m in that wind, when, you know, I have a bad day from work, and I’m off in the wind.”

Unfortunately, Slim was recently in a motorcycle accident where he was hit by another vehicle and had to undergo emergency surgery for 14 different fractures on his leg.

“I looked and I seen my leg, and I was like, ‘Oh man,'” Slim said.

“When we walked in there, and his leg was just his foot was one way and his leg was the other way, and I looked at him and he still wasn’t complaining, though,” Kimberly said. “But in the midst of it all, he never lost his smile. He never lost the laughter that he has.”

Slim is confined to a wheelchair as he continues to recover, and he won’t be able to work, which makes this holiday season a bit tough, but all of that still doesn’t stop him from helping other people out.

“It’s quite an inspiration, and I’ve heard from multiple people from our church that when they pulled up on the parking lot, and he’s out there rolling around in a wheelchair, making sure that they’re taken care of, that they were just inspired that someone cared that much,” Senior Pastor Gene Holley of Life Church Wichita Falls said.

Slim said he considered the award a blessing.

“I’m gonna try to do even better, be an even better person, you know,” Slim said. “It drives me, it drives me. Things like that – it drives me.”

Slim has to continue wearing the boot for two more months, and he said he’s planning to get back on a motorcycle as soon as he’s able to.