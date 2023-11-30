BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — After being diagnosed with a terminal illness and having to leave her job, a Burkburnett woman is still doing everything she possibly can to help others and make the most out of every day.

“I know a lot of nurses and they’re like, ‘Man, something’s up. You’re not right’,” Christmas Came Early recipient Elizabeth “Liz” Matthews said.

Following lab testing, Liz Matthews was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease.

“As far as a transplant goes, there’s too much scar tissue just from the surgeries that I had when I was really young, so it’s not really going to be an option for me, and I don’t think they can,” Matthews said. “I think without transplant, they give you like two or three years or something like that, so it is what it is.”

Outside of health complications, Liz is doing everything possible as a single mother to make sure that she doesn’t lose her home and keeps food on the table for her kids.



“I mean, you have to take into account you have family and friends that are still here counting on you,” Matthews said. “And so you have to be there to make sure that they’re happy and they get what they need and whether they ask for it or not, you see that they need it. Do what you can to help them out.“



Despite her own hardships, she is always willing to put other people’s problems before her own.



“If somebody needs help, she’s going to be the first one to help, you know?” Cody Shaw, Liz’s close friend, said. “So that’s, that’s just a true testament as to who she is. She’s just always thinking of others.”

Liz says that kindness is one of the lessons she holds closest.



“I will always take care of other people. I would hope that people would do that for me if I was that person,” Matthews said. “Like people in the rain, people in the snow, people, you know, anything like that because I feel like you have to have a positive outlook in life, period. You have to be kind to others because you just don’t know what they’re going through.”

Her friends are glad that there is finally a time where Liz gets to be put first.

“With the way that she is always putting everybody first, it’s time for her to have her moment to where she can just have a little bit of breath in her life,” Shaw said.

That’s why we decided to surprise Liz as a Christmas Came Early recipient.

“I’m extremely grateful because now I don’t have to stress so bad,” Matthews said. “You know, I’m already stressed like everybody else. I’m no different than everybody else, but I’m very grateful. I’m very grateful to everyone. And thank you.”

