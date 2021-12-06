Christmas comes early for one Texoma teacher

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sometimes when you see the impact someone has on so many day-to-day, you just want to find a way to help them out any way you can.

“I saw the commercial and it felt like the ‘aha’ light bulb moment so I had to take the shot and see,” Amy Propp said.

Propp, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, nailed it when nominating co-worker Tara Ramirez.

“I knew she wouldn’t take the chance to do something for herself so I hope she can use this money to either buy something extra special for her nieces and nephew or to get herself something special,” Propp said.

A single parent to those two nieces and nephew that she adopted, Propp said with one of Ramirez’s kids in her class they’ve grown closer since the start of the year. So she wanted to nominate Ramirez for what she does in the classroom and outside of it.

“Adopting and fostering, I fostered first, it is a struggle but it does your heart good,” Christmas Came Early recipient Tara Ramirez said.

Ramirez exemplifies what it means to put everyone else first.

“It’s like one of those things where I don’t ever notice what I do and I just do it and I don’t I notice that other people notice,” Ramirez said.

So the camera and crowd and cash was a little shocking.

“It just kind of takes you off guard because it’s like, wow they did notice, or wow did I really do that? Because I just do it. I just do it. I don’t think about it,” Ramirez said.

Never really thinking about it but now, can take her friend’s advice and treat herself this holiday season.

“I don’t think about myself. I always think about my kids or my students and I do need to think about myself. But I don’t so this will help me think about myself a little better,” Ramirez said.

There’s still time to nominate someone you think deserves an early Christmas present.

To nominate somebody click here.