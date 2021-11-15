Christmas comes early for one Texoma woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be mid-November but with the help of Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances, Christmas came early.

For the next six weeks, we’ll bring you heartwarming stories of family and friendship headed into this holiday season.

“Well, as soon as I saw the contest on the morning news, her name immediately came to mind,” Lacey Johnson, who nominated Kayla, said.

“I was totally shocked. Didn’t know what was going on,” Christmas Came Early recipient Kayla Morgan said. “With everything that’s happened this year, it’s been hard.”

“And on behalf of Hamilton Bryan, and Channel 3, we would like to give you an early Christmas present of $300. You are very deserving I hear,” Hamilton Bryan’s Steve Fairchild said.

Despite showing up to work every day as an RN at the recovery center ready to help patients and friends with whatever they need, Kyla Morgan has experienced a heartbreaking year. Losing her stepfather, grandfather and mother all in a weeks time.

“It’s just nice to know that you have people who care,” Morgan said.

So co-worker and friend Lacey Johnson wanted to ease the holiday load on the dedicated nurse, mother of three and grandma.

“I know this year she’s going to be experiencing a lot of firsts without some of her family members, so I want her to be able to spend this Thanksgiving just with a little less stress and be able to focus on the healing and structure of the family and not have to worry so much about finances or anything,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Kyla is a prime example of strength and hope and giving 110% to anyone she comes in contact with no questions, hesitation or negativity.

“There’s never any self-seeking motives behind what Kayla does. She’s just genuinely amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better friend than Kyla,” Johnson said.

Making Kyla a prime candidate for Christmas Came Early.

“It’s just nice to know we have good friends that think about us and realize everything that’s going on and just take the extra step when they have a lot going on as well,” Morgan said.

Click here if you want to nominate a person or family you think is deserving of an early Christmas present.