WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After three years on the Board of Trustees for the City View Independent School District, Michael Parker announced his resignation on Monday, August 22, 2022, effective immediately.

Since being elected, Parker held onto hope that City View ISD could become the best district it can be.

“There was a lot of stuff going on at that time,” Parker said. “Of course right when City View was trying to pass the bond, I was on the bond committee, the stuff had come up about the tax issues and things of that nature.”

Parker said he felt like there needed to be some fresh blood on the City View ISD Board of Trustees, which is why he ran. But his time as a new face on the school board came to an early end.

“My daughter no longer goes to City View, she’s being homeschooled,” Parker said. “It was just, I don’t have any real ties to the school itself, especially as far as a parent, teacher, in that nature. So I wanted to give somebody else a chance to go in there and hopefully they can make the changes and stuff that I tried but couldn’t do.”

Parker’s resignation comes after the district has received backlash following allegations made against Bobby Morris, former head coach for the City View Boy’s Basketball team.

Morris was accused by former students on social media of inappropriate conduct, with some accusations going back several years. He was placed on administrative leave in June before taking his own life a few days later.

“The first, when the allegation was made was when I saw it on Facebook,” Parker said. “That was the first time I had heard of it. My opinion as a father of a 16-year-old daughter was if there’s any truth to it and I was those girls’ father then that would be a whole other conversation.”

Parker said the allegations against Morris and the administration weren’t the key factor in his decision to resign, this ongoing investigation did play a role.

“I don’t think really anyone wants their name associated with something like that,” Parker said. “The thing was, I know the investigation, as far as I know, is still ongoing so there’s not a lot that can be said about that with it being an ongoing investigation but it made the decision a lot easier to decide I was just going to do the one term.”

Parker said he also realizes how the district’s morale has been affected over the past few months, as well as the public’s trust in district officials.

“The last few months, it’s taken its toll on all of the board members,” Parker said. “Everything that happened was prior to me being elected so for me it was all fresh, it was all, I knew nothing about any of it.”

Parker said he doesn’t think the current administration tried to cover anything. However, he said he does believe some people knew about what was going on behind the scenes.

“I don’t think the current administration that is there now has swept anything under the rug,” Parker said. “I feel like there are some people in different aspects and different places within City View that were there when it happened. That, I don’t understand how you’re there that long and don’t hear just rumors of things happening.”

Now, Parker said he hopes whoever takes his place on the Board of Trustees does what’s best for the kids and the community with the challenges that are ahead.

“Listen to the community,” Parker said. “Listen to the people and what they are asking you to do.”

As of the publication date of this story, no updates regarding the status of the investigation into the allegations against Morris and City View’s administration have been provided by district officials or the Wichita Falls Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the investigation as they become available.