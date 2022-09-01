WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of the former City View Independent School District tax collector will be delayed after a judge grants a request for a continuance.

Judith Ann Heaston Mugshot courtesy the Wichita County Jail

89th District Judge Charles Barnard granted the continuance motion from defense attorney Ed Lane asking Judith Heaston’s trial be removed from this month’s trial docket.

A pretrial hearing was on the docket for the case Thursday, September 1, but has been reset.

In asking for a continuance, Lane cited his client’s request that expert witnesses be obtained, resignation from his office, and a medical issue.

Heaston was arrested in 2019 after City View Superintendent Tony Bushong discovered significant discrepancies involving large sums of money in the accounts of the tax office.

After an internal investigation, it was determined there was a shortage of about $340,000 in collected tax revenue. The president of the tax software company told investigators software had been manipulated to cover up the discrepancies and this manipulation went back at least 8 years.

A check of Heaston’s personal bank account showed numerous large cash deposits during tax office hours since 2002.

Heaston was arrested on February 6, 2019, after Bushong said he got a long text message from Heaston admitting the thefts and saying she was “leaving this earth” to save her family humiliation.

Heaston allegedly told Bushong where keys, records, and cash were located.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke and a WCSO deputy went to check on Heaston at her house.

Duke says when they got to her house, they found her garage locked and a vehicle running, so they broke in and found her in the car with the windows down and the garage full of exhaust. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A deputy said that when he later asked Heaston what happened to the money, she told him it was gone.

