HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Setting rivalries aside, Holliday Athletics is encouraging all attendees of Friday night’s basketball games to support a local coach through a recent cancer diagnosis.

During the varsity basketball games on Friday night, January 12, 2024, Holliday Athletic Booster Club officials plan to “Fill the Bucket” in solidarity with Coach Heath Aldrich, City View ISD Athletic Director.

Despite a strong rivalry between Holliday and City View, booster officials highly encouraged all attendees of the girls’ and boys’ varsity games to fill the bucket with monetary donations, announced in a Facebook post.

“Let’s show up this evening and help fill the bucket for Coach Aldrich,” Holliday Booster Club officials said. “Let’s let him know that he is not fighting this fight alone. Rivalries are a great thing, but we all are one big community when it comes to times like this.”

Both games will offer opportunities for donations; the first game, girls’ varsity, will be at 6 p.m. at Holliday High School Gym, and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m.

Aldrich was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, January 11, 2024, according to his GoFundMe page.

Donations can be made in person at the games or online.