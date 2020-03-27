Class Is In Session: “Daughter of Dawn”, Darrell walks through a piece Wichita Mountains history

Here’s a little bit of Texoma history you might not know.

A few years ago, we traveled up to the Oklahoma History Museum in Oklahoma City to tell this story.

It’s about a movie shot in this area, in the Wichita Mountains, right at 100 years ago. A movie that joined other films like “Mary Poppins” and “The Right Stuff, ” that were selected by the Library of Congress to be inducted into The National Film Registry.

Just like the others, “Daughter of Dawn,” represents important cultural, artistic, and historic achievements in filmmaking, qualities that make it a cinematic treasure.

Bob Blackburn is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, who is proud of this largest single gallery in the entire Oklahoma History Center, dedicated to American Indians.

“Been collecting since 1893, so a lot of the objects in this gallery would tie back to the time period of this movie”

Blackburn is talking about one of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s greatest acquisitions, the 80- minute silent film, “Daughter of Dawn,” shot in the beautiful Wichita Mountains in July 1920, that stars among others, a son and daughter of Chief Quanah Parker.

“Daughter of Dawn” is the daughter of the chief of a Kiowa head man and beautiful young lady, and, two Kiowas want to marry her.

One wants to marry out of love and respect. The other wants to marry because that means he’s going to be the head man with all these new possessions and teepee, and all the status. So, you get this love triangle, and then there’s a Kiowa woman who loves the bad guy who is spurned throughout this whole story.

“Daughter of Dawn” is an extremely rare film because it’s estimated only 15- to 20- percent of all the silent movies on nitrate film have survived.

And even rarer, this film has an all American- Indian cast.

Nearly 300 people from the Kiowa and Comanche tribes were in the film and helped promote it.

“Scrapbooks have turned up that were kept during the filming of the movie. We have people who have found notices of showing this movie in Kansas City. We have photographs of this being shown in Tulsa. We have newspaper articles on how some of the Kiowas and Comanches were touring with the movie and doing stage performances.”

But, then for whatever reason, the film just vanished.

“We don’t know the entire story, but we know the film disappeared from history in the 1920’s. No one knew what happened. Well, in 2005 we get the first phone call from a private detective who said, I’ve got five of the six reels. I’ve done the research. I know the movie was made. I know there’s no other copy.”

Blackburn said eventually, in 2007, both sides agreed on $5,000 for the movie, $30,000 cheaper than the asking price in 2005.

And then, the biggest bonus of all, while dubbing the movie off the highly flammable nitrate film, they realized the entire movie was actually there.

“There were no inner titles in that copy. Once we added the inner titles, you know the words in between the scenes, and we knew what the words were because of the script, it was six reels. We didn’t lose a minute of the film.”

“It was probably in some lab on some shelf, and then in some family. Then, this private detective did some work for whatever family it was and got that as partial payment. They’d say, oh this is really valuable, take this in lieu of cash. And, that’s when we got the call.”

The Oklahoma Historical Society recognized right away what an amazing artifact they were getting, when 300- of the Kiowas and Comanches, with the elders, came here to the Wichita Mountains to shoot “Daughter of Dawn,” They replicated their dances, how they set up their camps, and how they hunted buffalo, among so many other things. And, that’s a piece of history you just can’t get through documents or still photographs.

“By seeing them using the material culture in this very special place, within the communal group, and the way they reacted to one another, where would the elders sit? Where would the young people sit? Where would the women be in a dance circle? Where would the most prominent teepee be in a camp setting? It’s all in this movie. “

And in fact, that most prominent teepee, seen throughout the movie, had already been with the history museum almost since the movie was made.

“You know, you always hear about people finding things in museums that they didn’t know they had. I’d heard the same stories and always thought, wow, they’re really bad at their job. Well, I found a bundle of fabric in our collection storage area. So, I started comparing photographs we have in our collection that came from the movie and all of this, and then it became like, wow I think it’s not just a teepee that looks similar to it, I think it is the teepee.”

It was labeled, Iowa teepee, someone had dropped the k in the distant past.

“It’s the teepee in the movie. It still moves me when I even tell the story. The Kiowas came down and confirmed this is the teepee. It turns out the family had donated it to the Oklahoma Historical Society in 1928. We had preserved it since that time but did not know its value, its significance. But, now we know about that because we were able to acquire the movie. Otherwise, this artifact might have sat very sleepily on that shelf forever without ever knowing the significance.”

One of the things that’s important about the teepee is the essential designs that are featured on it, and that you see in the movie, basically came to the tribe and reflect their history from 1840 all the way up until the time you’re seeing the movie in the 1920s.

“Daughter of Dawn” is now safe and preserved for many future generations to see, and just like these beautiful Wichita Mountains where it was filmed almost a century ago, the movie truly is a window to our past.

“There is nothing like “Daughter of Dawn”. It is unique. There’s not an A, B, C, D because it is one of a kind. And, it is this window into our past that tells us a lot about the Kiowas and Comanches from that time, and by connecting the dots, I’ll be able to take that story and connect it to all these other stories of Oklahoma. So, it’s unique, and it’s priceless. And, I feel fortunate that I was part of a team that has found this, and preserved it, and now sharing it.”

The Library of Congress decided to add “Daughter of Dawn” to its film registry because of its huge historic significance.

And, thanks to the original generation of filmmakers, and that very special generation of American Indian leaders, in the movie, who made the transition from traditional lifestyles to a new way of life, “Daughter of Dawn,” will be a legacy to the Kiowas and Comanches, to Texomans and Oklahomans, and to the history of film.

“Daughter of Dawn” is an 83- minutes silent film released in 1920, 100 years ago.

Between its production and restoration in 2012, it was shown only a few times in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Tulsa and just a few other cities.

So, there’s you just a little bit of Texoma history.