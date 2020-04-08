Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Class Is In Session: Lauren Uses Paint to Demonstrate Proper Handwashing

Class is in Session
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Have you ever wondered why the World Health Organization recommends you wash your hands for 20 seconds?

The WHO recommends that you wash your hands for 20 seconds so you can cover all areas of your hands killing the bacteria that is on them.

In this episode of Class Is In Session Lauren will demonstrate using paint why you should do more than just rub your palms together when washing your hands.

There are also songs you can sing to know when you have reached 20 seconds in your hand washing. Click here to view that list.

The hand washing guide below appears courtesy of the WHO.

