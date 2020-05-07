Class Is In Session: Tobin Reads If You Give A Pig A Pancake

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Fears grow as coronavirus bears down on Mexico City
Comanche Co. adds two COVID-19 cases, Tillman Co. adds one
Video
Clorox ramps up production of wipes, disinfectants in fight against coronavirus
Services set for Lake Arrowhead drowning victim
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate $10 million to virus relief
Top Stories
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft
Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas
Royals learning about new manager during stay-at-home orders
Bundesliga soccer to resume on May 16 in empty stadiums
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Medical discovery ends baseball career of Iowa Park graduate Justin Thornhill – May 6, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Three WFHS Coyotes sign to play college soccer – May 6, 2020
Video
Top Stories
83rd annual Oil Bowl football classic canceled amid pandemic
Video
A pair of Rider volleyball alumni face offseason challenges due to COVID-19 – May 1, 2020
Video
Trophy Case Travels: WFHS pitcher Sam Welborn – April 30, 2020
Video
Iowa Park hires Justin Lanham as next boy’s basketball head coach – April 30, 2020
Video
Contests
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
#TexomaStrong
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Class is in Session
The Pulse
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Continuing to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
It is normal to feel a little nervous about money situations
Video
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear
Video
What are you doing with your money?
Video
Taking care of the elderly during these uncertain times
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita Co., total now 51
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now:
Live Now:
President Trump and Governor Abbott meeting
1
of
/
2
Live Now:
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:
2
of
/
2
Class Is In Session: Tobin Reads If You Give A Pig A Pancake
Class is in Session
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 11:20 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 11:20 AM CDT
Don't Miss
Submit your daily pledge today!
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
Current Conditions
Grocery chains limit meat purchases during pandemic
Six Flags theme parks to require reservations upon reopening
Medical discovery ends baseball career of Iowa Park graduate Justin Thornhill – May 6, 2020
Video
Latest News
Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
Comanche Co. adds two COVID-19 cases, Tillman Co. adds one
Video
Services set for Lake Arrowhead drowning victim
Video
More Local News