PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to local wildfires, a 10-year-old has made it her responsibility to make sure Petrolia Volunteer Fire Dept has everything they need to do their job and her results are pretty impressive.

“I was talking to my husband on the phone as we were dropping them off telling him about a fire truck that’s broken. We were going to figure out how much we could donate to the fire department to fix the truck. Well, she overheard the conversation and said, “well, mom I have an idea,'” Brandy Vallier said.

Alli Vallier decided that she would just raise the money to help the fire department with the $1,400 repair.

So she sat outside of her parents’ restaurant Wholly Frijole with a money box and the support she received from the community was incredible.

“It says donation for volunteer fire department, and it says please help us reach our goal to reach to fix our fire trucks.. we only need $633 but we already got that,” Alli Vallier said.

In a span of two days, Alli has raised over $1,400 for her local fire department.

“She raised yesterday, from about 10 to about 1 o’clock, $757. Her goal at first was just to raise any amount of money. When she figured out how much she raised, she got excited and wanted to do it again today,” Vallier said.

When I asked Alli what she wanted the fire department to do with the money, her answer was pretty simple.

“To keep us all safe if there’s a fire,” Alli said.

But Alli isn’t stopping here. She says her new goal is $20,000, and if you’re interested in helping out, there’s still time to stop by with monetary donations, water, and other supplies for firefighters.

You can drop any donations to help the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department at Wholly Frijole at 108 Benton Street in Petrolia.