CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Competing against large high schools and school districts alike, one local middle school brought back silver in a multiple-state-wide robotics competition.

Bellevue Independent School District’s Robotics Team of 7th graders dominated at the BEST of Texas Robotics Competition in Dallas on Friday, December 1, 2023, bringing home second place, according to BISD’s Facebook page.

Courtesy: Sunny Mitchell

Beating out 4A high schools like Monahans High School and STEM-specific junior highs, the middle schoolers came second only to Alvin High School, a large 6A school outside of Houston, in the Rookie Bowl.

A 1A school, Bellevue’s middle school team of seven members, including staff, participated in various seeding matches and marketing presentations before being crowned the second-place victor, representing Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Hosted at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, BEST of Texas Robotics is a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, or STEAM, exemplified nonprofit that seeks to inspire the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and creators, according to their website.

