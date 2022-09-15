CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 91st Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion is now underway and will continue through Saturday, September 15.

The parade got the big event started Thursday afternoon in downtown Henrietta. The Reunion will include a weekend of rodeos, live music and entertainment.

Rodeo events will be held at Tex Rickard Arena, with various other events taking place at the Clay County Courthouse and at the Pioneer Hall on North Bridge Street.

Residents there said all the events put on are great for the whole family.

“It celebrates the annual coming of the all the pioneers when Clay County was founded, and so the parades, the rodeos, the vendors, the music, the food, I mean, you name it,” resident Ashley DeWeber said. “It’s just a fun time for the family and the kids.”

Friday and Saturday night of the Pioneer Reunion include a rodeo at 7 p.m.

Also on Friday and Saturday nights, a dance will be held at Pioneer Hall, with live music featuring J.W. Lane Friday and the Simply Honky Tonk Band on Saturday.

For more information, visit the Clay County Pioneer Reunion Facebook page, the Clay County Pioneer Reunion website, or call (940) 538-5111.

A full schedule of events can be found below: