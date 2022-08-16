CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ashley Altum, 36, of Graham, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, following a head-on collision in Clay County.

Courtesy: Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator

Courtesy: Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator

On Monday, Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Buesing confirmed the identity of the victim as Kerry Allen Hodges, 43, of Henrietta.

According to Sgt. Buesing, both Hodges and Altum were pronounced dead on the scene.

Sgt. Buesing also said the surviving victim of this head-on crash, Kerry’s wife Shelli Hodges, is at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with several broken ribs.

Authorities are working to gather more information, however, no further details, including the cause of the head-on crash, are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to provide updates as they become available.