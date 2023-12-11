CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Locked and sealed, Clay County Commissioners stored the newest time capsule after uncovering the last capsule’s contents earlier this year.

“This is our personal history that we’ve put in here,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

After the contents in the original capsule from 1973 suffered significant water damage, making much of the historic contributions unreadable, Clay County Commissioners created a new capsule for the next generation.

This time, it will be opened in 2073.

“No one ever dreamed that the concrete would crack and allow water into the storage box,” Campbell said. “I tried to write things out that I thought were important that was going on today in 2023 so that they would kind of have a picture of what life looked like back then, much like we did when we look back at 1973.”

Just like the first one, pictures, letters, sheriff’s badges and more filled the capsule at the community-wide contribution on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Commissioners signed the resolution, and even a witness list was signed among the public.

“It’s really what comes from the heart and what people have written to their offspring and those down the road,” Campbell said.

This time, however, the capsule won’t return in front of the courthouse or be buried anywhere. It will be kept safe under the supervision of the county clerk.

“There’ll be a great effort to preserve everything, and this will be a part of that,” Campbell said. “It’ll make it because one of the things that happened is people brought out letters. They had made copies of what they put in the time capsule. And so, they told us, ‘This is what we put in the time capsule,'” Campbell said. “I think it’s just better here in the building. Gives us a warm, fuzzy feeling to know that people have been able to speak to the future.”

Preserving the history of Clay County for future generations, Judge Campbell said it was a lot of fun collecting items for this capsule.

And, there are still items needing to be claimed from the old capsule at the clerk’s office. Call the County Clerk’s Office at (940) 538-4631 for more information.