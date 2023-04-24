CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming local elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the races affecting the communities they live in ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In Clay County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Clay County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Clay County Election Webpage or call (940) 264-8683 (VOTE).

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Clay County below:

First Baptist Church

North Central Avenue 205 N. Central Avenue

Petrolia, Texas, 76377 Monday, April 24 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

