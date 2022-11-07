CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Clay County, registered voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote unless the countywide polling place program is being used in the election.

For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Clay County Election Webpage or call (940) 264-8683 (VOTE).

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Clay County below:

Wells Fargo Building 210 North Bridge Street

Henrietta, Texas 76365

Precincts 1, 8, 9, and 15 Vashti Community Center 9354 East F.M. 174

Bellevue, Texas 76228

Precinct 10 First Baptist Church of Jolly 321 Mowrey Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Precinct 12 Charlie Community Center 136 Sudan Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76305

Precinct 14 Bluegrove Community Center 823 F.M. 172

Henrietta, Texas 76365

Precinct 20 Buffalo Springs Community Center 6302 F.M. 174

Bellevue, Texas 76228

Precinct 26 Veitenheimer Residence 2100 Veitenheimer Road

Windthorst, Texas 76389

Precinct 32 Red River Valley Venue & Opry 719 Main Street

Byers, Texas 76357

Precinct 6 First Baptist Church of Dean 7241 State Highway 79 North

Wichita Falls, Texas 76305

Precinct 11 Thornberry Community Center 14318 F.M. 171 West

Wichita Falls, Texas 76305

Precinct 13 Christ Community Fellowship Church 1143 Nakomis Trail

Wichita Falls, Texas 76305

Precinct 17 Bellevue Community Center 509 Franklin Street

Bellevue, Texas 76228

Precinct 24 Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department 124 South Central Avenue

Petrolia, Texas 76377

Precinct 27

