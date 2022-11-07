CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.
In Clay County, registered voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote unless the countywide polling place program is being used in the election.
For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Clay County Election Webpage or call (940) 264-8683 (VOTE).
Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Clay County below:
Wells Fargo Building
210 North Bridge Street
Henrietta, Texas 76365
Precincts 1, 8, 9, and 15
Vashti Community Center
9354 East F.M. 174
Bellevue, Texas 76228
Precinct 10
First Baptist Church of Jolly
321 Mowrey Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Precinct 12
Charlie Community Center
136 Sudan Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305
Precinct 14
Bluegrove Community Center
823 F.M. 172
Henrietta, Texas 76365
Precinct 20
Buffalo Springs Community Center
6302 F.M. 174
Bellevue, Texas 76228
Precinct 26
Veitenheimer Residence
2100 Veitenheimer Road
Windthorst, Texas 76389
Precinct 32
Red River Valley Venue & Opry
719 Main Street
Byers, Texas 76357
Precinct 6
First Baptist Church of Dean
7241 State Highway 79 North
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305
Precinct 11
Thornberry Community Center
14318 F.M. 171 West
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305
Precinct 13
Christ Community Fellowship Church
1143 Nakomis Trail
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305
Precinct 17
Bellevue Community Center
509 Franklin Street
Bellevue, Texas 76228
Precinct 24
Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
124 South Central Avenue
Petrolia, Texas 76377
Precinct 27
