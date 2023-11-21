CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — After previously sealed, 50-year-old documents were unveiled earlier this year, officials with Clay County are preparing for the future with a new time capsule, open to the community.

In 1973, several Clay County residents wrote letters and provided newspapers, magazines and memorabilia for a time capsule at the courthouse.

Unfortunately, the concrete structure leaked, and the sheet metal container rusted, soaking the contents in standing water.

They were able to save some of the items inside, though, including a heartfelt letter from businessman Nat Fleming to his grandchildren.

County officials say they want to do a better job of protecting the next time capsule, and Clay County residents now have the chance to send a message to the future

Community members are invited to include any items that will fit in a 9×12 inch manila envelope and may:

Drop them off at the Clay County Clerk’s Office at 214 N. Main Street

Mail packages and letters to County Clerk Sasha Kelton, P.O. Box 548, Henrietta, Texas 76365

Email ccclerk@claycountytx.com

The new capsule, which will be unveiled in 2073, will be sealed and placed during the regular Commissioners’ Court next Monday, November 27.

The deadline for items is Friday, November 24, 2023.

For more information, call the County Clerk’s Office at (940) 538-4631.