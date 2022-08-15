CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County.

Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck and airlifted to John Petersmith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.



Courtesy: Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator

Lyde also says the driver in the Honda is a female from Young County, who was pronounced dead on scene.

