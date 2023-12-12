CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Economic development is ramping up in Clay County.

In a four-to-one vote, Clay County Commissioners approved a tax abatement for Hecate Energy, a renewable energy company.

“We actually abated this project 100%. But, by doing it 100%, they have agreed to make a payment in lieu of taxes,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “And so, we take the average of what their tax payment would have been averaged over 10 years, and that’s their annual payment for it.”

Over those 10 years, the county will receive just over $1 million per year, which doesn’t include property taxes, a factor in the abatement’s considerations.

“Besides job creation, on an abatement, is the valuation of property,” Campbell said. “We’re talking about almost doubling the valuation that goes on our tax roll.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Retta Collins, who voted in favor of the abatement, cited the county can’t miss out on this opportunity as lack of funds often puts off projects, like repairing the courthouse.

“We have to ride the ship on that or we’re going to lose or we’re going to lose our courthouse,” Collins said. “It’s going to continue to depreciate, which is the small repair here and small repair there.”

Commissioners also heard both sides from the public.

“I know you’ve really taken a lot of time to educate yourselves to understand the ramifications and understand the benefits that this will bring to the county,” a resident for the abatement explained.

“We don’t give tax abatements to wind farms. Solar farms are more threatening to our way of life than wind farms are. They are one of the least efficient forms of energy,” a resident against the abatement said.

Campbell said he understands everybody will agree with wanting what’s best for the county, but all might not agree on how it is done.

“I think it’s important to have the public hearing so we will know how people feel about it,” Campbell said. “We got a response for that and we’re grateful for it.”

Now, Clay County will soon be home to a new renewable plant.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Chase Broussard was the lone ‘nay’ on the vote.

We reached out to Hecate Energy for comment but have not heard back. Officials expect the energy plant and a storage unit to be built near Doss Loop, just east of Henrietta.

In addition to the abatement, Clay County Commissioners also approved a Road Use Agreement between the county and Hecate Energy.

The agreement will be in place to hold Hecate responsible for road conditions when construction of the plant and storage unit begins. A representative at the meeting said if a road becomes unusable, the company will fix it back to its usable condition or better.

But, if county officials feel the company is falling behind on fixing the road, there’s a contingency account they can pull from to use to fix the road. The account will hold $100,000.

Commissioners voted unanimously on the agreement.