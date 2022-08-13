CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover wreck on West Arrowhead Drive Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:19 p.m. Saturday, August 13, Clay County law enforcement responded to a wreck involving a white Chevy Silverado that had rolled over on West Arrowhead Drive at a curve in the road.

According to a post shared by a Clay County official, the driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta with injuries.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Jolly Volunteer Fire Department, Clay County Emergency Management and the Game Warden all responded to the scene of the wreck.

At this time, the condition of the driver is not known.

We are working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.