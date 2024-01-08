CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As rural sheriff’s offices face staffing shortages and difficulties in offering competitive pay, a new program in Austin looks to help fix the problem.

“We just don’t have the tax base in our small rural counties,” District 30 Senator Drew Springer said.

Springer visited with Clay County Commissioners to discuss Senate Bill 22: A grant program that aims to pay smaller sheriff’s offices more.

“We started the last session looking at just sheriff’s pay,” Springer said. “And then, when we came back and studied it more, we [realized] it’s more than just sheriffs. It’s also our deputies [who] need to be properly paid as well.”

For Clay County, $350,000 is expected to be distributed from the state.

Sheriff Sidney “Kirk” Horton said his plan is to use the majority for significant raises to stay competitive, but the plan wasn’t all agreed upon.

“I believe more of this money from this first round or two should be used toward the vehicles,” Clay County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jack Pickett said.

A vehicle problem that was left by the former sheriff, leading to multiple replacements.

“I know that the commissioners want to do it their way,” Horton said. “And, I have a plan on how I’d like to use those funds. We’ll try to find some common ground and meet somewhere in the middle on that.”

A minimum salary of $75,000 for the sheriff, $45,000 for deputies and $40,000 for jailers must be met, according to the bill.

“We’re not the lowest paid, but we are not by far the highest paid. If I’m going to be somewhat competitive, we have to pay them a higher salary,” Horton said.

Some questions remain surrounding Horton’s plan, but it’s a step in the right direction to maintain deputies in the county.

Prosecutors will also see a significant amount of grant money: $175,000 can now be used to aid raises for assistants or new hires in the office.

The program is only budgeted for two years, but Springer said he hopes legislators can continue this program beyond two years.