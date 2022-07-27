This page will be updated as we learn more about the status of the fire. Check back often for updates.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire departments and services are battling a large grassfire in northern Clay County on the historic Boddy Ranch.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 150-acre Long Creek Fire has been 18% contained.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group said that as of 4:44 p.m., 100 personnel were on scene, although it is likely more have arrived.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the fire, named the Long Creek Fire, began at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

By 4 p.m. the fire had grown to about 150 acres with 0% containment.

The NWCG said the fire has a very high potential for growth and is burning in thick brush. Dozers are working to slow the forward progression of the fire to the north-northeast by constructing a line along the fire’s perimeter.

There is no current threat to structures as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage and KFDX as we learn more about this incident.