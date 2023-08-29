WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the month of August winds down, there’s still time for you to help clear the shelters and adopt a new furry friend.

“So ‘Clear the Shelters,’ we’re really trying to empty out as many kennels as we can so we can kind of fill them back up,” Elizabeth Heineken, a Veterinary Technician at the Humane Society of Wichita County, said.

All month long the Wichita County Humane Society and other participating shelters have been asking for help from the community to accomplish their annual August goal of finding all of our furry friends a home, but this year, it’s been a challenge.

“So actually we’ve seen kind of a decline when it comes to ‘Clear the Shelters,'” Heineken said. “I’m not exactly sure what it is, but it seems like less and less people are adopting when it comes to ‘Clear the Shelters,’ but we’re really hoping to see a turnaround from that.”

They hope people will find it in their hearts to create a new life and mend the hearts of these pets who have already gone through so much and are just ready to be loved.

“My favorite part is seeing a dog come in that hasn’t been in maybe the best of circumstances and then by the time they are ready to leave and find the family they are just a very outgoing and a very happy dog,” Heineken said. “It’s my favorite trying to get adoption photos of dogs that are really excited because they are bouncing all over the place. They are all blurry [in] the picture.”

A memory you, too, could create if you decide to adopt. For more information on the Humane Society of Wichita County, click here.