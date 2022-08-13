WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County held a Clear the Shelters event to raise awareness and up adoption numbers Saturday, August 13.

This event allows the shelter to waive the pet adoption fees and allows people to give a donation as their fee.

Events like this one help the Humane Society by bringing foot traffick in to see adoptable pets and ultimately helps a lot of these furry friends find their forever home.

“Through these events, what surprises us is quite often, we have more adoptions after the event than we do on the actual day of the event, and we love to see that,” Humane Society Vet Tech Elizabeth Heineken said. “I think it’s just because it kind of reminds people that we are out here and helps keep us in mind for them when they are finally looking for that forever family.”

