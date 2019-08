WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of fosters willing to take in an animal for a period of time, Emily's Legacy Rescue is able to provide them with all of the tools to succeed in their future forever home.

Any animal (cat or dog) fostered with Emily's Legacy Rescue are fully vetted. For cats, they receive their FVRP-C, FELV Vaccine, FELV/FIV test, rabies, microchip, dewormer and altering.