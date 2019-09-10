Rajah is purrrr-fect: help him find his ‘furever’ home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rajah is a 4.5 month tabby white, domestic shorthair that can be found at Miss Fannie’s Friends.

Rajah is fixed, has been tested, and only requires one more baby shot before being able to go to his ‘furever home’.

Those wanting to adopt Rajah, should be able to adopt him after Thursday, September 19, when he receives his final needed vaccination.

To adopt Rajah, you must complete this application and have approval from your landlord.

The adoption fee is $70.

For more information, email missfanniesfriends@gmail.com