1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Rajah is purrrr-fect: help him find his ‘furever’ home

Clear the Shelters
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rajah is a 4.5 month tabby white, domestic shorthair that can be found at Miss Fannie’s Friends.

Rajah is fixed, has been tested, and only requires one more baby shot before being able to go to his ‘furever home’.

Those wanting to adopt Rajah, should be able to adopt him after Thursday, September 19, when he receives his final needed vaccination.

To adopt Rajah, you must complete this application and have approval from your landlord.

The adoption fee is $70.

For more information, email missfanniesfriends@gmail.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors"

New Odyssey system, payment on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Odyssey system, payment on hold"

Cafe con leche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con leche"

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News