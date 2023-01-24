TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services might delay opening or closing their doors for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. You will find the delays and closings below as we receive them.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Chillicothe ISD — Two-hour delay Wednesday, Jan. 25.
- Crowell ISD — Two-hour delay Wednesday, Jan. 25.
- Quanah ISD — Late start 10 a.m. for Wednesday, Jan. 25. buses run two hours late.
- Throckmorton ISD — Late start 10 a.m. for Wednesday, Jan. 25. buses run two hours late.
- Vernon ISD — Two-hour delay Wednesday, Jan. 25