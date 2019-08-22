Road closings during Hotter’n Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Roads will be closing this weekend as the Hotter’n Hell Hundred takes place.

The public transit (Falls Ride) will also be re-routed in certain areas- details to follow.

The roads closing are as follows:

Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. all 6th Street traffic will be detoured to Burnett, Scott, and Lamar from 2nd to 6th will be closed, Travis from 6th to 4th will be closed, and 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th streets will be closed between Travis and Scott.

Saturday: 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (cross downtown access will be officer directed at 7th and Lamar and at 11th and Scott) Lamar from 2nd to 11th, Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett, all numbered Streets from 2nd to 11th between Lamar and Scott will be closed.

4:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Scott from Lincoln to 12th will be closed, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Scott from 7th to Lincoln, Indiana from 13th to 11th, 4:30 a.m. to Noon Ohio from 11th to 7th St.

Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 6th Street closed from Travis to Scott, 5th Street closed from Burnett to Scott, Burnett Street closed from 5th to 4th.