CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University

CMA Awards

by: Stephanie Langston

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You could feel the magic of the holiday season inside Belmont’s Curb Event Center Wednesday night for the taping of the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas.

Trisha Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson,Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young are performing on this year’s Christmas special. 

Trisha is also taking over hosting duties for Reba this year. 

“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m mostly nervous about the costume changes ‘cause I’m not Reba. I’ve never had a quick change room in my life so, when I do a show I wear one thing and that’s it so I’m nervous about how it’s all going to work out. It’s always really beautiful. I love Christmas, so I’m ready to be in the Christmas spirit and this show will do it,” Trisha told News 2 backstage. 

An air date hasn’t been announced yet, but you will be able to watch CMA Country Christmas later this season on News 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"

Townhall meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Townhall meeting"

8th annual empty bowls event

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th annual empty bowls event"

Joshua Brown fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joshua Brown fatality"

pedestrian collision

Thumbnail for the video titled "pedestrian collision"

Young brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young brain cancer"

Daycare escape NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare escape NBC News"

Hate symbol NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hate symbol NBC News"

Heaviest pumpkin ever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaviest pumpkin ever"

National 4-H Week FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "National 4-H Week FOX"

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News