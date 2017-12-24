Nicholas Quallich comes to Texas from the home of Rock & Roll: Cleveland, Ohio.

Originally a music major at Kent State University, Nicholas found his passion for broadcasting in, of all places, marching band. Nicholas served as the band’s public address announcer for two years and got a chance to announce in venues such as Lincoln Financial Field (home to the Philadelphia Eagles), First Energy Stadium (the home of the Cleveland Browns) as well as at Ohio Stadium (the home to the Ohio State University Buckeyes).

After leaving KSU, Nicholas worked in retail for several years. After deciding that wasn’t the career path for him, Nicholas thought back to his college days and gave broadcasting a try.

In 2012, he attended the Ohio Media School and received the hands-on training he needed to get on track. Soon after graduation, Nicholas was asked to help start a brand new morning news program in Rochester, Minnesota called “FOX in the Morning” on FOX 47 (KXLT). Nicholas anchored, produced and reported as well as shot stories five days a week for FOX 47 as well as for its sister station, KTTC.

After two and half years, Nicholas returned home to give back to the place that gave him so much. Nicholas joined the faculty of OMS and taught the media students of tomorrow all about news, video cameras and video editing.

In October 2017, Nicholas was asked to head south to join KFDX & KJTL as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Nicholas invites you to say hello and pass along any news or story ideas you may have.

He would then become the host of Texoma Politics Now.

Please contact Nicholas at Nquallich@kfdx.com or on Twitter @NICKQUALLICH