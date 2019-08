WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big congratulations to Sharon Daege of Burkburnett.

She won our first 103 degree day contest for 2019.

Wichita Falls hit 103 Wednesday, August 7, at 3:35 p.m. and Sharon was the closest with a guess of 3:08 p.m.

She will receive a REME HALO whole home in duct air purifier from Mike Graham Air Conditioning and Plumbing. It eliminates allergy triggers, pet odors and air pollutants.