WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The location of an upcoming capital murder trial of a man accused of the brutal killing of an 11-year-old boy and moving his body to an abandoned car in 2020 has officially been set.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, Trumbull is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

Trumbull appeared in the 30th District Court on Friday afternoon, August 4, 2023, where a motion to move his capital murder trial out of Wichita County was heard by Judge Jeff McKnight.

Judge McKnight denied the defense’s motion to change the venue, keeping Trumbull’s upcoming jury trial on the docket in Wichita County.

Wichita County residents, officials testify

During Friday afternoon’s hearing, Will Hull, Trumbull’s public defender, and John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, called several witnesses to testify regarding the notoriety of Trumbull’s case, and whether or not they believed he could receive a fair trial in Wichita County.

Jeff Watts, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 4, testified that none of his constituents had contacted him regarding Trumbull’s case, nor had anyone discussed it with him in any capacity.

Watts testified that by comparison, other high-profile cases in Wichita County’s history did garner several conversations with constituents, many of whom contacted him regarding the cases. Watts said the Kody Lott trial in particular led to many conversations with constituents.

Many members of the Wichita Falls community also testified that they weren’t familiar with Trumbull’s case, and they hadn’t heard the case being discussed among their peers or in the community.

Trumbull’s trial set to begin August 21

With Trumbull’s trial remaining in Wichita County, proceedings are set to begin on Monday, August 21, 2023. A pre-trial hearing to address any issues that may arise before the trial gets underway was set for Friday, August 18, at 9 a.m.

According to Judge McKnight, voir dire proceedings and jury selection will take place on Monday morning, August 21, at the MPEC. Gillespie said in open court he expects the trial to last more than a week.