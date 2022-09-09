COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, September 9, a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Hwy 36 approximately half a mile north of County Road 1990 when the truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons.

The truck struck a red car in the southbound lane, causing both vehicles to roll. Oklahoma DPS said both vehicles caught on fire.

The driver of the red vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the white pickup was transported to a Wichita Falls hospital with serious injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.