Altus PD officials seek information regarding vehicle stolen from deceased veteran’s residence

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Altus Police Department are asking for any information that might aid in their investigation of a stolen vehicle from the home of a deceased veteran.

The vehicle is a 2017 4 door silver Toyota Corolla with Oklahoma license plate number DPE196.

According to authorities, the vehicle was reported stolen from the residence of recently deceased Air Force Veteran in the 700 block of North Spurgeon Street on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

The decorated veteran, Edward A. Veilleux, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 at Jackson County Memorial Hospital and was laid to rest at Ft. Sill National Cemetery.

On Friday Feb. 7, 2020, Altus PD officials also began an investigation into a residential burglary at Veilleux’s home, in which a laptop was reported stolen.

Officials with Altus police said they discovered the car was stolen after a special administrator of Veilleux’s estate contacted them.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have entered the home through an unlocked window.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding the stolen vehicle to contact one of the following:

Your local law enforcement agency

Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121

Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.