Altus police investigate multiple shootings

ALTUS (KFDX/KTJL) — Altus police are currently investigating multiple shootings that took place over the weekend and need your help in identifying the person(s) responsible.

No injuries have been reported but the shootings have resulted in several homes and vehicles being struck by gunfire.

On Friday morning, Nov. 1, at approx. 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Hickory St. on a report of “shots fired”.

Two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, at approx. 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Hairston on a report of “shots fired”.

One vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Police responded to 4 additional “shots fired” calls.

The first was at approx. 1:50 a.m., in the 900 block of North Lee. 1 vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Willard. A residence was damaged by gunfire in this investigation. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 9:00 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Benson on a report of “shots fired”.

Investigators discovered 3 separate residences were struck by gunfire along with 2 vehicles. No injuries were reported.

At approx. 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Debbie St., where a residence was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact the Altus police department at 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482- tips (8477).

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.