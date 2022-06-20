WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers and detectives need your help in gathering more information in reference to a shooting investigation.

According to police, officers responded to a shots call in the 200 block of Cartwright Road on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Authorities said an unknown suspect had fired multiple rounds into the residence, striking one of the occupants and leaving the scene.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help. Any information could help solve this case.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible reward being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous throughout the whole process.

