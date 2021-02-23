Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers seeking information about shooting on Hampstead Lane

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault case.

The crime happened on February 5 at around 10:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hampstead Lane.

Unknown suspects in a white Kia Soul pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle which had three occupants inside.

The suspect fired multiple rounds from an unknown caliber gun at the victims, and one round struck the driver of the victim’s vehicle.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.