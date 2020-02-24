Crime Stoppers: 26th Street burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building on 26th Street in Wichita Falls.

It happened the evening of Valentine’s Day around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block.

Police said the building was broken into, and numerous assorted tools were stolen, as well as appliances and a pallet of shingles.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



