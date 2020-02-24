Crime Stoppers: 26th Street burglary

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building on 26th Street in Wichita Falls.

It happened the evening of Valentine’s Day around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block.

Police said the building was broken into, and numerous assorted tools were stolen, as well as appliances and a pallet of shingles.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest or board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News