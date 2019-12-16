Crime Stoppers: aggravated robbery at 711

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated robbery at 7-11 off Loop 11.



It happened last Monday night at around 11:20 p.m.



Police said two white males wearing all black, about 6 foot tall and medium build, entered the store.



Both had handguns and demanded money from the clerk.



Then, after receiving money they took off in a small, black, 4 door vehicle.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.