Crime Stoppers: aggravated robbery at 711

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated robbery at 7-11 off Loop 11.

It happened last Monday night at around 11:20 p.m.

Police said two white males wearing all black, about 6 foot tall and medium build, entered the store.

Both had handguns and demanded money from the clerk.

Then, after receiving money they took off in a small, black, 4 door vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

